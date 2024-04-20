Tarciane Houston DashGetty Images
Jacob Schneider

Houston Dash set to sign Brazilian sensation Tarciane in blockbuster NWSL transfer - paying Corinthians the third-highest transfer fee in women's soccer history

Brazilian sensation Tarciane is set to sign for the Houston Dash for the third-highest transfer fee ever recorded in the women's game.

  • Dash set to sign Brazil's Tarciane
  • Houston traded Maria Sanchez Friday evening
  • NWSL side pay third-highest fee ever for defender

