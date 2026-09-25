Hernan Crespo refuses to write off Goncalo Ramos at AC Milan but warns striker is 'not a top player'

In an interview with Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Crespo was asked whether Ramos's transfer fee was excessive for a forward with just one goal to his name. Addressing the question surrounding the striker's price tag, he stated: "I'm the coach of Atlas in Mexico, not a director at Milan in Italy, so it's difficult for me to give a precise answer.

"I can say that I know Goncalo Ramos, he's a good player, an excellent centre-forward, and he'll score goals sooner or later. Of course, given the money spent on his transfer, fans expected a top-class goalscorer, but the Portuguese has never been an infallible marksman. Look at his career statistics, and you'll find all the answers you're looking for."

When asked to elaborate on his perspective, the former Argentina forward continued: "In his last three seasons at PSG, Ramos scored 53 goals in 131 appearances. That means he doesn't have an extraordinary average: not even a goal every two games.

'Furthermore, despite always providing a valuable contribution, he was never a regular starter under Luis Enrique in the team that were champions of Europe twice in a row. An excellent player, agreed, but you certainly can't call him a top player."