'Finally done your dream' - Heartwarming video from inside England's Wembley dressing room shows John Stones presenting Man City team-mate Nico O'Reilly with his first Three Lions cap

O’Reilly later described the occasion as one his entire family would remember forever, reiterating that representing England had always been his biggest ambition. Reflecting on the night, he said: “I’m over the moon. It was a very special night making my debut. It was a dream come true for me and my family. I want to thank everyone who has helped me get here.” He also highlighted the emotional nature of having his family in attendance, adding: “My mum, stepdad, sister, for them to watch me play here at Wembley is a crazy feeling.”

He revealed that he learned he would be starting earlier in the day when the squad list was announced, and rather than feeling overwhelmed, he embraced the moment calmly. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: “I was calm, and I was excited. Big, big moment. I was calm, level-headed and just ready for the game.” His measured reaction only reinforced the maturity that has fast-tracked him from academy prospect to senior international.

O’Reilly also spoke about how quickly the opportunity arrived, noting: “Everything happens for a reason, and it comes at the right time. I am just happy! I take it game by game and day by day. Keep working hard and keep going.” His words reflected not just gratitude but a genuine belief that this debut is the beginning of something much bigger.