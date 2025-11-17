AFP
'He's a strong boy' - West Ham told to launch move to sign Real Madrid star as Los Blancos ace seeks first-team football
Endrick not receiving minutes at Real Madrid
In 2024, Endrick was signed with a lot of hope by the Madrid board, as he shone bright in Brazil while featuring for Palmeiras. His first season, which was under Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti, saw him register 37 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing an assist. However, ever since the start of the Xabi Alonso era this season, the Brazilian wonderkid has yet to find a place in the starting lineup, or even in the squad. As now now, he has managed only 11 minutes in La Liga, and is currently seeking a way out of the club to reclaim his firing form. While Alonso had claimed that he has faith on the 2006 born Brazilian, he is yet to give me a proper chance to shine. Moreover, the competition inside the squad has been immense, with Gonzalo Garcia climbing the pecking order after his sensational performances at the Club World Cup and Kylian Mbappe establishing himself as their most important goal-getter.
Don Hutchison wants West Ham to sign Endrick
It is estimated that Endrick is moving out of Madrid, but his destination is yet to be guaranteed. Amidst this, former West Ham player Hutchison has urged his former club to sign the 19-year-old.
He told Sportscasting: "Yeah, I think it would be a good move for West Ham to get Endrick if it’s possible. He's a strong boy. You look at the physicality. He’s stocky and he's strong. He needs to be given time, which is hard in the Premier League. He might be better off going to Sociedad like Isak or Odegaard did. Sometimes it pays to stay in La Liga, but you go and play every single week, building your strength, lungs and legs up. You get your confidence, goals and your mentality and bring it up that way.
"Because what you wouldn't want to do is bring him to West Ham or a team in the Premier League that are in a relegation fight, where you haven't got time to play them every single game, because you might be losing games along the way. You haven't got time to bed these young kids in. So if I was Endrick, I'd be looking at a short-term move in La Liga to try and play every single week to then have the potential to either move to England or back to Real Madrid. That being said, it’s a move that I would endorse for the Hammers."
Endrick has some clauses for a transfer
Signing Endrick would not be easy for West Ham, as the youngster has some conditions to fulfil in his procedure of selecting a new club. His first criterion is the weight of the league, and it has to be among the top ones in Europe. While he might consider the top clubs in Portugal, his preference is England, Spain, France, Italy, and Germany. Moreover, the club needs to be a participant in the continental competitions and a strong contender for the domestic league. Lastly, the team needs to have an attacking mindset so as to comply with Endrick's strengths. French outfit Lyon have emerged as a potential destination for the 19-year-old, ousting Manchester United's approach of signing the player on loan. However, the deal is yet to be completed, and might take a drastic turn in case another club emerges in the mix.
West Ham's current situation and Endrick's possible move
While Hutchison has recommended Endrick's name to the club, West Ham might not be the ideal destination for the Brazilian. The Hammers currently sit 18th in the Premier League and are not a part of a continental competition. Battling to establish a better ranking to not fight relegation, West Ham do need a few reinforcements in the side, but signing Endrick might not be the best option for them. Returning from injury, Endrick is yet to achieve a start this season. Moreover, the club's conditions don't comply with the clauses set by the player.
