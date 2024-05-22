Harry Maguire reveals response to savage criticism and explains how he got his Man Utd career back on track

GettyRichard MillsHarry Maguire reveals response to savage criticism and explains how he got his Man Utd career back on trackHarry MaguireManchester UnitedPremier LeagueHarry Maguire says being able to deal with the intense scrutiny of playing for Manchester United helped him overcome the savage criticism he received.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMaguire faced heavy criticism for months on endLinked with Man Utd exit but stayed to fight for spotExplains how he overcame savage condemnationArticle continues below