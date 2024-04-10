Behind enemy lines! Harry Kane's wife Kate Goodland secretly films Bayern striker's crucial penalty against Arsenal from silent home stand & sends proud message after thrilling Champions League draw
Harry Kane's wife Kate Goodland secretly filmed the Bayern star's successful penalty against Arsenal at the Emirates in their Champions League clash.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Arsenal draw 2-2 with Bayern Munich
- Ex-Spurs star Kane scores from the spot
- Wife Kate films penalty alongside Arsenal fans