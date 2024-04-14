Harry Kane sends message to Arsenal ahead of Champions League quarter-final second leg after Bayern Munich delay Bayer Leverkusen title party with Bundesliga win over Koln
Harry Kane has sent a “perfect” message to old adversaries Arsenal ahead of Bayern Munich’s Champions League quarter-final clash with the Gunners.
- Heavyweight tie locked at 2-2 on aggregate
- Kane one goal short of 40 for the season
- Final opportunity to land elusive silverware