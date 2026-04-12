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Harry Kane 'felt a few reactions' after Real Madrid goal as Vincent Kompany explains Bayern Munich striker's absence against St Pauli
Kompany manages Kane's workload
The England captain was a notable absentee at the Millerntor Stadium as the Bavarians continued their record-breaking scoring run in the Bundesliga. The 32-year-old forward watched from the dugout as his teammates dismantled their opponents in a five-star performance. The decision came as a surprise to some, especially given Kane's recent return from a minor injury lay-off to face the Spanish giants. The Belgian coach is keen to wrap his star striker in cotton wool ahead of the high-stakes return leg on Wednesday night.
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Physical reactions after Real Madrid clash
The fitness of the former Tottenham man remains paramount to Bayern’s hopes of European silverware this term. Speaking to Sky Germany, Kompany admitted that Kane was not moving at 100 percent following the midweek continental tie.
"Resting him might not be the right word. Harry felt a few reactions after the game against Real Madrid, but it's nothing serious for the next game," Kompany explained.
Assurance over Champions League availability
Despite the "reactions" felt by the striker, Kompany was quick to downplay any fears that Kane might miss the second leg. The Bayern boss intends to have his talisman leading the line as they look to secure a place in the semi-finals of Europe’s premier club competition.
Kompany said: "We shouldn't take too many unnecessary risks with him. It was fantastic that he played the full 90 minutes [at the Bernabeu]. We might have to play 120 minutes in the next game, who knows. I hope not, but we have to make these kinds of sensible decisions."
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Eyes on Allianz Arena return
The problems that hindered him previously did not stop Kane from leading the line, and Bayern are confident he will be the focal point of their attack once again this week at Allianz Arena. With 31 goals in Bundesliga this season, Kane remains the most lethal weapon in Kompany's arsenal as the club chases domestic and European silverware. While Nicolas Jackson deputised ably in Hamburg, the return of Kane will be vital for the return leg against Real Madrid.