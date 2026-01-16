Harry Kane compared to Toni Kroos & Kevin De Bruyne by Vincent Kompany as Bayern Munich manager explains 'freedom' given to star striker

Kane has, during the 2025-26 campaign, become the quickest player to register 100 goal contributions in the Bundesliga. He reached that milestone in just 78 matches - with ex-Bayern winger Arjen Robben now second on that list having required 119 games to hit the same mark.

Kane’s fabled trophy curse was lifted in 2024-25 when becoming a title winner in Germany and is now looking to chase down more major honours at home abroad - having also savoured Super Cup success. Kompany is determined to aid that quest.

He has said of the record books being rewritten: “He won two titles this year for the first time in his career. So I think he has a lot of individual records. He'll keep having a lot of individual records because he's a special player. But I think that now the most important for him is to keep winning titles. We are putting ourselves in good positions and that's important and he plays a big part of course.”

Kane said of his latest achievement: “Extremely proud, obviously. I think it's been entirely of the commitment that I put in every day and the work that I put in, also to the team-mates, to the coaching staff who keep making me better, keep making me improve. And yeah, look, I don't focus too much on these things, but when they happen, I just look forward to bringing on the next one. So let's see how quick we can get the next 100.”