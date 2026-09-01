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'He has to improve!' - Hansi Flick explains why Rodri is still being left on Barcelona bench amid massive Pedri dilemma
Flick manages Rodri fitness
Barcelona maintained their perfect start to the La Liga season with a commanding 5-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano in a seven-goal thriller at Camp Nou. Despite falling behind early, the Catalan giants showcased the offensive fluidity that has become the hallmark of Flick’s early tenure, with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal both netting braces to secure nine points from a possible nine.
However, despite arriving with an elite pedigree, marquee midfield signing Rodri was once again forced to settle for a substitute appearance. The Spanish international is currently undergoing a strict integration period as he works to reach peak physical condition and adapt to a new tactical setup.
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'He has to improve physically'
Addressing the decision to keep his star signing out of the starting XI, Flick was blunt about the midfielder's current conditioning following his recent arrival from Man City.
“Obviously, he needs to improve physically," the Barcelona boss explained. "We know that because he just arrived and has only been with us for ten days. But, in the end, for me, how we reacted after the goal is important to me.”
Flick also identified broader collective issues his squad must address, specifically highlighting defensive vulnerabilities when facing rapid counter-attacks and dead-ball situations.
“As I said in the previous question, we need to control the ball more," Flick added. "We also have to say that we always talk about ourselves, but we must also talk about the opponent. They played very well. They have very fast players. The way they attacked was good, and of course, they were also good on set pieces, on corners. I think we have to do much better in these situations."
Resolving the midfield overlap
Beyond immediate fitness concerns, a significant tactical puzzle has emerged regarding Rodri's partnership with Pedri. According to a report by El Nacional, Rodri recently held a meeting with Flick to discuss how the two midfielders can coexist without diminishing their individual influence, avoiding the positional clashes they occasionally experienced on international duty with Spain.
Flick has formulated a definitive blueprint to maximise their talents, demanding a strict separation of duties to prevent the duo from occupying identical zones. Under this system, Rodri will anchor the midfield to provide structural balance, while Pedri will be granted total freedom to operate between the lines. Rodri is reportedly eager to adapt his natural game and curb his attacking instincts to ensure the partnership thrives.
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What comes next for Barcelona?
With three consecutive wins under their belt, Barcelona's focus now shifts to a difficult away trip to Mestalla, where they will face Valencia on Sunday.
Flick reportedly believes his defined division of labour can transform Rodri and Pedri into one of European football's most formidable midfield pairings. The immediate priority will be drilling these positional triggers during training sessions before Rodri is handed his first start. Once the World Cup-winning midfielder regains full match sharpness, his seamless transition into the starting XI will be vital for Barcelona's early title defence.
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