Hansi Flick names Raphinha as the new Barcelona captain in a historic first for a Brazilian player

Raphinha has been appointed as Barcelona's captain for the 2026-27 season, becoming the first Brazilian to hold the role at the club, As reported by ESPN. Hansi Flick selected Raphinha and Pedri as captain and vice-captain, while a squad vote determined that Eric García, Frenkie de Jong, and Lamine Yamal would complete the leadership group.

Raphinha replaces Marc-André ter Stegen, who secured a loan move to Ajax, while Ronald Araújo also departed on loan to Liverpool. Flick explained the decision, stating: "My coaching staff and I, we are here for two years now, so we have more of an overview about what happens in the team. For me, it was important that I have two captains. I decided two and the other players were named by the team."