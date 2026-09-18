'I'm glad he came' - Hansi Flick hails Karim Adeyemi's instant impact as Barcelona hierarchy shifts

Addressing his new recruit's rapid adaptation in Spain, Flick opened his pre-match press conference by discussing the forward's blistering pace and positive influence inside the dressing room.

Assessing both the physical attributes and character of the young attacker, he said: "Karim Adeyemi is lightning fast, though I'm not sure if he's the fastest of all the players I've coached. Alphonso Davies is similar to him in that regard. He's a young guy and a great person, he respects his team-mates a lot and everyone loves him."

Reflecting on the player's on-pitch impact and his decision to leave behind a difficult spell in the Bundesliga, the manager continued: "His performance makes everything easier. I think he wasn't going through a good time in Germany and it did him good to change scenery and move to another country. I'm glad he came."

Reiterating complete faith that the standout display against Santander was only the beginning, Flick concluded: "I trust Karim 100% and I'm betting on him. We'll see more matches of his like the one on Wednesday."