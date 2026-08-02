"Not that good" - Hansi Flick slams Karim Adeyemi's Barcelona debut but insists German star can still improve

Flick did not mince his words following Barcelona's opening pre-season friendly against Birmingham City, where the Catalan giants played out a 2-2 draw before losing 3-2 on penalties. The spotlight was firmly fixed on Adeyemi, but the new arrival failed to sparkle, appearing lost on the flanks and losing possession in a sequence that directly led to an opposition goal.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle at St. Andrew's, Flick offered a critical view of his compatriot's display. "Karim, some things he did were not that good," the German tactician said. "I think he has more potential to show, but he is still in the first week of training so that's normal.

"I've seen a better Karim in training with his speed and finishing, but he has a lot of potential and can give us a lot.”



