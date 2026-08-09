Hansi Flick plays down Ferran Torres exit rumours as Barcelona star eyes PSG move

Torres is currently entering the final year of his contract with the Catalan side. The situation has become increasingly pressing following reports that the 26-year-old has told Barcelona he wants to join PSG after reportedly agreeing to personal terms with the French giants. While Flick is publicly maintaining a distance from the negotiations, the club may be forced to act if a significant offer arrives from Paris, especially as they look to rebalance their squad and financial accounts ahead of the new La Liga campaign.

Flick has addressed the growing uncertainty surrounding Torres, amid reports that the forward is seeking a move away from the Nou Camp. The German coach, speaking after a pre-season outing in Udine, was asked directly about the possibility of the former Manchester City man departing for Ligue 1. Flick remained coy, stating: "I respect the players' holidays and I do not have information," Flick said.