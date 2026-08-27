Hans-Joachim Watzke admits Borussia Dortmund cannot compete with 'overwhelming favourites' Bayern Munich

Watzke openly acknowledged the gap separating Dortmund from their fiercest rivals, conceding that Bayern's immense financial power makes competing for the league title increasingly unbalanced.

Reflecting on the title race when speaking to Sky Germany, Watzke said: "Well, you have to be honest, we had a good Bundesliga season last year and picked up 73 points. In the past, that would have been enough to win the title. Today, that's no longer the case because FC Bayern dominate everything.

"At Dortmund, there's only so much we can do to change that, because the gap between Germany's top two clubs has become so vast economically. So we shouldn't kid ourselves – Bayern Munich are overwhelming favourites."