Mohamed Salah, Thierry Henry and the greatest individual Premier League seasons ever - ranked

Mohamed Salah was at it again on Sunday. Liverpool's Egyptian King opened the scoring at the Etihad Stadium and then set up Dominik Szoboszlai for the killer second goal in the Reds' hugely significant 2-0 win over Manchester City.

It was the 11th time that Salah had both scored and assisted in the same league game this season. The last player to achieve that feat across a single campaign in Europe's 'Big Five' leagues was Lionel Messi, during Barcelona's treble-winning 2014-15 campaign.

Given we've still not reached the end of February, it's clear that we're watching history in the making here, with Salah unquestionably now leading the race to win the Ballon d'Or thanks to 51 direct goal involvements in just 38 appearances in all competitions.

It also feels inevitable that we'll soon be adding the winger's 2024-25 campaign to our list of the best individual seasons in Premier League history...