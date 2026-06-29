‘Great signing for Man Utd’ - Red Devils urged to raid Sunderland for ‘monster’ Brian Brobbey as ex-Black Cats defender sees sense in £50m transfer

Quizzed on whether Sunderland could turn down £50m for their burly No.9 if such a bid were to be tabled, ex-Black Cats star Kilgallon - speaking in association with some of the best soccer betting sites - told GOAL: “I don't think you can. You've got to take your hat off to the head of recruitment and the scouts at Sunderland because they've pulled some absolute beauties out.

“He's a joke, that Brobbey. I watched him for Holland and he looks an absolute threat. Man United, I mean, Sunderland, you can't turn it down. Doubling your money and a bit more and Brobbey's going to be going, ‘Man United, they don't come knocking often, do they?’

“He's probably going to go and see Sunderland as much as it looks like he's been enjoying his football in the north of England. I think he would be saying it's my chance to go. And he's deserved it, hasn't he? He's given everything to Sunderland and been absolutely fantastic for them. He's earned the right for people to talk about him.

“It looks like this World Cup's doing him favours again if he does want that Man United move. I think Sunderland will go, ‘we won't step in his way’. They'll probably try and grab a bit more money out of Man U and say, ‘on you go, son’. I think he's only a young'un still, isn't he? He'd be a great signing for Man United.”