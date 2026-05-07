AFP
Gianni Infantino promises to personally deliver hot dog to $2m World Cup ticket holders amid staggering prices for summer tournament
World Cup ticket resale prices soar
Infantino has joked that he would personally deliver food to any supporter willing to pay $2 million for a ticket to the World Cup final. His remark came as fans voiced frustration over the soaring costs associated with attending the 2026 tournament across the United States, Mexico and Canada. The controversy intensified after reports that tickets for the final in New Jersey had appeared on resale platforms at extreme prices, with some listings approaching $2.3 million per seat.
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Infantino jokes about $2m World Cup ticket listings
Infantino addressed reports that resale listings for the final had reached extraordinary levels. The comments were made amid growing criticism over ticket accessibility for football supporters. Infantino attempted to downplay the figures while speaking at the conference. He joked that if someone actually paid $2 million for a ticket, he would "personally bring a hot dog and a Coke" to ensure they have "a great experience".
"If some people are offering tickets for the final on the resale market for $2 million, firstly, that doesn't mean the original ticket price was $2 million, and secondly, it doesn't mean anyone will buy those tickets," he said as quoted by Sky.
'Reselling tickets is allowed'
He also defended the broader pricing structure, arguing that resale dynamics in the United States differ from many other countries. Infantino added: "In the United States, reselling tickets is also allowed, so if you sell tickets at a very low price, they will be resold later at much higher prices."
"In fact, even though some say our ticket prices are high, they are still being sold on the resale market at much higher prices, more than double the original price - 25 per cent of the group stage tickets can be purchased for less than $300."
- AFP
Debate over affordability of the 2026 tournament
The debate over ticket prices has intensified as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches. With the tournament approaching, attention will remain on how ticket demand develops across both official and resale markets. FIFA is said to continues to promote the availability of lower-cost options for supporters.