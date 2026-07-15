German FA refuses to endorse Gianni Infantino's re-election as FIFA president amid growing scrutiny

The DFB and president Bernd Neuendorf are increasingly distancing themselves from controversial FIFA boss Infantino. According to a report by Bild, Neuendorf refused to sign a document backing him for his upcoming re-election bid at the congress on March 18, 2027, in Rabat.

A FIFA director had reportedly been soliciting signatures from the 16 European nations during the World Cup in North America. Confirming their stance to SID, the German FA released a statement clarifying their position. "The DFB has not signed a letter of support for the re-election of Gianni Infantino," the governing body stated, adding: "Further steps will be discussed in the DFB presidential board."