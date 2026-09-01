‘Struggling’ - Gary Neville reacts as Mikel Arteta makes ruthless half-time call on £34m Arsenal star against Aston Villa

Arsenal navigated a nervy start to eventually find the breakthrough on the hour mark. Riccardo Calafiori broke through the opposing defense to deliver the ball to Bukayo Saka, who then scored the winning goal amidst a scramble. Neville was full of praise for Arsenal's build-up play and Saka's clinical positioning.

"It’s a brilliant goal, it really is," Neville said. "Arsenal are so patient, so trusting of their defence that they don’t need to rush. Calafiori does exceptionally well. Riccardo Calafiori just opens up his body and makes that little dart in behind, and then talk about putting it on a plate.

"The run down the side of Aston Villa’s centre-backs which you must say there’s not been enough of. Saka is in the dream position, it’s where you want your opposite winger. It’s a brilliant celebration in front of those Arsenal fans."