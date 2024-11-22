Gary Neville admits he 'got it wrong' by criticising Marcus Rashford & Casemiro for USA trips - but Ruben Amorim says he would not have let Man Utd duo go M. Rashford R. Amorim Manchester United Premier League Casemiro

Gary Neville says he "got it wrong" by criticising Marcus Rashford and Casemiro for travelling to the United States during the international break.