Gary Lineker warns Declan Rice his England starting place is under threat following Alex Scott's masterclass

With Declan Rice sidelined due to an injury, Alex Scott stepped into the England midfield and delivered a statement performance on Saturday. Making his first start for the national team, Scott played a crucial role in a 7-0 victory over Croatia.

Former striker Gary Lineker was quick to praise the midfielder on The Rest is Football podcast. Lineker suggested that his emergence could cause significant problems for Rice, handing Thomas Tuchel a tough decision to make.