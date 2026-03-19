It was a night to forget at Anfield for Galatasaray, who not only lost the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie 4-0 but were also knocked out by Liverpool, whilst suffering injuries to Victor Osimhen and Noa Lang, two of manager Okan Buruk’s key players. Here is an update on the pair’s condition; they are set to be sidelined for a significant period of time.
Translated by
Galatasaray reeling: "Osimhen has a fracture; surgery to be assessed. Lang is set for an operation"
OSIMHEN IN A CAST
"Our player Victor Osimhen, who took a knock to his arm in the first half of the Champions League round of 16 second-leg match away to Liverpool, was unable to play in the second half due to the risk of a fracture, as revealed by examinations carried out at half-time. After the match, a hospital examination under the supervision of our medical staff confirmed a fracture to his right forearm, for which a cast has been applied. A decision regarding possible surgery will be made in the coming days, following further assessments."
LONG OPERA
"Our player Noa Lang, who was injured in the second half of the same match, has suffered a serious cut to his right thumb and will undergo surgery in Liverpool in the coming hours, with our medical staff in attendance."
THE SEASONS OF THE TWO FORMER NAPOLI PLAYERS
Osimhen was in sensational form: 10 appearances, 7 goals and 3 assists is his final tally in the Champions League, whilst in the league so far he has 12 goals and 4 assists from 19 appearances. As for Lang, who joined in the winter transfer window, he has made 6 appearances and provided two assists without scoring in the Super Lig, 4 appearances and 2 goals – a brace against Juventus in the 5-2 first-leg playoff victory – in the Champions League, and one appearance in the domestic cup.