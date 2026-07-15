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Galatasaray plot ambitious Phil Foden transfer swoop with Man City star 'open' to summer exit
Galatasaray eye stunning Foden move
According to Fanatik, the Istanbul giants are eager to bolster their squad for the upcoming campaign as they aim for domestic and European success, and have identified their dream target as Foden, who is currently valued at approximately €70 million. The 26-year-old playmaker reportedly agreed a contract extension at City in May, but that has yet to be made official, and as it stands, his current deal will expire next summer.
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George Gardi handed 'full authority' for deal
Club resident Dursun Ozbek is said to be fully committed to making a statement signing this summer, and has granted full authority to renowned agent George Gardi, who was instrumental in bringing several high-profile stars to Nef Stadium in recent years. Gardi was reportedly the one who initially brought Foden’s name to the board's attention as a viable target.
The financial undertaking required for Foden is substantial, given his pedigree and market value. However, the Galatasaray board is prepared to push all boundaries to make the deal a reality. They face stiff competition, as several other top European clubs are also keeping a close eye on the midfielder's situation in Manchester.
Competition for the number 10 role
While Foden is the dream target, Galatasaray are not putting all their eggs in one basket. Fanatik notes that Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is another name that has been high on the list.
Beyond Foden and Fernandes, the club are exploring younger alternatives with high potential. Contacts have reportedly been maintained for Eintracht Frankfurt’s breakout star Can Uzun and Brighton’s Paraguay international Julio Enciso. Both players fit the profile of a dynamic creative force, though Foden remains the ultimate prize for a fanbase hungry for a world-class arrival.
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What comes next?
In the recently concluded season, Foden featured in 50 matches for City across all competitions. During that span, he registered a total of 10 goals and provided seven assists, which was not enough to make England's final World Cup squad. Fanatik claims that Foden is open to a summer move, though it remains to be seen if Fenerbahce emerge as his potential next destination.
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