Furious Bruno Fernandes does his best impression of Jose Mourinho after seeing Man Utd team-mate Lisandro Martinez sent off in Leeds loss

Following the final whistle, the Portuguese midfielder was visibly agitated by the inconsistency of the officiating throughout the contest. His stance mirrored Mourinho's iconic 2014 interview after a defeat at Aston Villa, where the then-Chelsea manager famously stated: "I prefer not to speak. If I speak, I am in big trouble. In big trouble. And I don't want to be in big trouble."

Speaking to Sky Sports about the Martinez red card and the explanation provided by the officials, Fernandes said: "I'm not talking about the referee. If I talk about the referee I'm going to get in very big trouble because the rules are different for everyone and they play different for everyone. The difference in the yellow cards, you can also see it so it is better that I don't say anything."