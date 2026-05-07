Fran Kirby: Lionesses icon rolling back the years for Brighton as Seagulls eye FA Cup glory

Kirby was the Seagulls’ marquee signing last summer, but she is by no means the only threat in this very well-built side. The club have scouted well to recruit for Vidosic’s style, with the likes of Jelena Cankovic and Kiko Seike flourishing in the attack, while their ability to attract a top-class player like Nigeria international goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, for example, is another nod to how appealing this project is.
But, understandably, a lot of focus will be on the former Lioness this weekend as Brighton look to venture into new territory. When Vidosic spoke about wanting to win silverware earlier this year, he noted the importance of Kirby in helping this group take such a step, and when she arrived at the club, the midfielder was cognisant of her role in raising standards to a level that would allow Brighton to compete for trophies.
"Sometimes the girls maybe think I'm being a bit harsh on them, but it's because I know what they can do," she told Sky Sports recently. "I know what they're capable of. I want to help them feel that confidence and be able to go on and achieve some amazing things."
Reaching an FA Cup final would certainly be an amazing thing. In their last four games, Brighton have beaten Arsenal and Man City, were only seconds away from three points at Manchester United and, despite rotating heavily, earned another valuable point against the Gunners in midweek. Momentum, then, is certainly gathering.
"We have had some really good performances the whole season, but maybe haven’t been getting the results we deserve," Kirby told the Argus after the Man City win. "It is all coming together in terms of the style we want to play, the way we play and the culture in the group."
For it to culminate in a Wembley appearance, which could see Kirby go up against former side Chelsea, would be a dream: "I always say to the girls, going to the FA Cup final and playing at Wembley is one of the best days of your life. From the minute you wake up to when it’s over, it’s just so special."
Brighton are just one more win away from that becoming a reality. It’d be a reward for the investment by the club and a result of the great harmony found by combining Vidosic, and his style, with excellent recruitment and talented players who have committed to his ideas. In a way, Kirby represents all of that. If the Seagulls are to book their spot in a first FA Cup final, she’s sure to have a big say.