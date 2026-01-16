Getty
'We are finished!' - Chelsea fans fume at 'LinkedIn manager' Liam Rosenior as reports claim new boss doesn't wear gloves so 'players can hear him applaud'
Rosenior replaced sacked Maresca at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea turned to former Derby and Hull City manager Rosenior after parting company with Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup winner Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day. The Premier League heavyweights raided one of their sister clubs, Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, for a highly-rated young coach that fits the model of their ambitious owners.
Rosenior is still waiting on his first Premier League fixture as a manager, with his reign being opened in an FA Cup win over Charlton and a Carabao Cup semi-final, first leg defeat to Arsenal.
Rosenior's methods: Lego building & packing on the PDA
It is still far too early to pass judgement on Rosenior, but some of his antics have puzzled those in the stands. According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea players were “ushered into a private room to participate in a Lego-building competition” following the arrival of their new boss.
Rosenior is big on “team-bonding ideas” and wants to work with a happy camp. He is said to appreciate that “footballers are not fond of long meetings, and that they can be dreadfully dull if you delve too much into tactical talk”. With that in mind, he tries to keep “group gatherings short and sweet”.
His door at Chelsea’s Cobham training facility is said to be “forever open”, with players actively encouraged to drop in for individual talks. Rosenior is “not dictatorial” and “pushes players for their take before setting a tactical plan”, as they are the ones that have to execute it.
The Mail adds that the Blues’ new head coach has “not shied from packing on the PDA with players as he is the arm-around-the-shoulders type – an affectionate approach which is said to have been appreciated by Chelsea’s young group already”. Rosenior is of the opinion that he will earn respect by showing plenty himself.
Fans react to claims Rosenior does not wear gloves so players hear clapping
Some supporters have, however, reacted strongly to claims that Rosenior has taken to “not wearing gloves” so that players “can hear his applause” while being put through their paces. Things are certainly a lot different in west London to what they were in days gone by.
@RiddlerRaves responded to the glove revelation by saying: “We are finished as a serious football club.” @kembungtemenung added: “The next thing, they gonna tell us Liam Rosenior is not wearing his glasses so that he sees Tosin with his real eyes…” @GodsfavourNkang chimed in with: “What the hell is this? I can no longer recognize my club.”
@LumpofCelery24 said of Rosenior’s methods: “He's not beating the LinkedIn manager charges. Also my coach of our team when I was a kid. During drill he would stop it and tell us how we needed to move etc. We were 11. This isn't something that needs to be highlighted as a big win for Rosenior.”
@LaviaBallonDCFC went on to say, with Chelsea-bound former Strasbourg loanee Emmanuel Emegha having been suspended during his time in France for allegedly launching a bottle at Rosenior: “Worse than Arteta with inauthentic corniness. There’s no chance any player respects him. I now understand Emegha throwing a water bottle at him, I want to do the same.”
Transfer talks: Where Chelsea are looking to add in January
Chelsea believe that they have found the right man for the job, and will be giving Rosenior all the support that he needs. The Mail goes on to report how that includes talks regarding business in the January transfer window.
It is claimed that “daily conversations" are taking place, with the Blues looking “for a new central defender”, and that Rosenior “will be involved in those discussions and decisions”. The Blues will be back in action on Saturday when playing host to Brentford.
