FIFA submit legal documents accusing UEFA of orchestrating a smear campaign against president Gianni Infantino

FIFA have accused UEFA of launching a smear campaign against them and Gianni Infantino following threats of criminal proceedings against the president. According to a report by The Athletic, the dispute stems from UEFA filing a legal document in the United States on August 28.

The European governing body alleged that Infantino was promoting a "fraudulently off-market price for his own benefit" regarding the sale of a 20 per cent stake in FIFA’s commercial operations for $4.2 billion (£3.1bn). The plan, known as the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, would have seen American investment fund Thrive Eternal purchase a major stake in global competitions.