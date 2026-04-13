FC Bayern Munich news and rumours: The Bavarians have reportedly completed their second summer signing

FC Bayern Munich intend to secure loanee Bara Sapoko Ndiaye on a permanent deal next summer, according to the Abendzeitung.

According to Abendzeitung, the German record champions are weighing up a long-term deal for the 18-year-old. Ndiaye is currently on loan from Gambinos Stars Africa, a partner club of the Red & Gold Academy.

Ndiaye made his first-team debut against FC St. Pauli last Saturday, entering as a substitute for Jamal Musiala in the 84th minute.

In his brief cameo, the teenager impressed, earning praise from teammate Leon Goretzka after the final whistle: “You could see he’s got massive talent. He’s a good lad and really grateful.”

Sporting director Max Eberl agreed, noting that he saw “no nerves” in the young midfielder. “He settled into the game very well.”

If the transfer goes through, he will be Bayern’s second signing for next season, following the confirmed €2.5 million return of Noel Aseko from Hannover 96.