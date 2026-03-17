IG:@sakhassan7
Ex-Tottenham prospect plays in Baller League UK without permission from current club as furious statement released
Midfielder caught in viral storm
The National League outfit was blindsided on Monday night when Sak Hassan was spotted competing in the Baller League UK. The 24-year-old, who spent his formative years within the Tottenham Hotspur academy, lined up for Prime FC - a side helmed by YouTube star KSI - in a 7-3 win over N5 FC.
The appearance quickly gained traction online, racking up millions of views and leaving Wealdstone officials in a state of disbelief. The club was forced to address the situation publicly after images of their contracted player participating in the high-profile small-sided competition began circulating across social media platforms.
Club demands answers
Wealdstone did not mince their words in a formal statement posted on X, which has since garnered over 2.5 million impressions. The club made it clear that no dialogue had taken place regarding Hassan's involvement in the competition, which carries a significant risk of injury outside of sanctioned league fixtures.
"We are aware that Sak Hassan, under contract with Wealdstone FC, appeared in this evening's Baller League," the club stated. "The club was not approached for permission for Sak to participate, nor were we made aware of his involvement in advance. We will now be following up with both the Baller League and the player directly."
Former Spurs man could face punishment
Hassan has been a vital component of the Stones' midfield this season, making 27 appearances since his summer move from Hashtag United. His technical pedigree is well-regarded in non-league circles, making his decision to play in an external tournament all the more baffling to his employers.
While the Somalia international managed to get on the scoresheet for Prime FC, his future at Grosvenor Vale now hangs in the balance. The midfielder has previously featured for John Terry’s '26ers' in the Baller League UK format, but his latest unauthorized cameo has sparked an investigation that could lead to a fine or a suspension.
- Getty Images Sport
What is the Baller League?
The Baller League is a fast-paced, small-sided football competition that has gained significant traction by involving high-profile influencers and former professional stars. While it offers players a platform for exposure, it often creates conflict with professional and semi-professional clubs who fear their assets could suffer injuries outside of sanctioned league fixtures.
With 10 caps and two goals for the Somalia national team, Hassan is a high-profile figure in the non-league circuit. Whether his unauthorised Baller League UK cameo leads to a suspension remains to be seen.
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