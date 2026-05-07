Ex-Man Utd star offers to get on his bike to bring 'ideal' Barcelona player to Old Trafford and urges Michael Carrick to go for Tottenham star

Speaking to ComeOn, Stam said the Netherlands international has the attributes required to help United control games. He even joked that he would personally travel to Spain to ensure the transfer goes through. Stam made it clear he believes De Jong would significantly improve United’s midfield.

"Frenkie de Jong would be the ideal player for Man Utd, I think, to help them out because he's so good on the ball," he explained. "We can discuss his physique in the Premier League, maybe.

"Because if you go into 1v1s or the tackling part of it and the physical part, then of course he's not the biggest, but he's a very good player. And I think looking at Michael Carrick, how he wants to play, he also wants players who can control the game with the ball at their feet and be very dominant. Then you don't need to defend very much.

"But Frenkie, yeah, he's a world-class player. He's one of the best midfield players there is, and he's very comfortable on the ball, especially playing out from the back and dictating that and helping the team out to go forward and get into the final third to score goals. So, if the opportunity was there for United, I would help them out. I'll go on my bike to Barcelona and bring him to United, no problem."