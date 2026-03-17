Ex-Ajax & Netherlands star Quincy Promes admits to stabbing family member

As the appeal process, which only just began on Tuesday, continues to unfold, the immediate focus of the case relies entirely on the legal plea of self-defence. The court must now evaluate the defence's claim and determine its validity. With the former international feeling he was thrown under the bus by the judge's request for a public statement, the upcoming hearings are set to proceed under considerable tension as the court weighs this strategy.

The former footballer has already been convicted for involvement in the smuggling of 1,350 kilograms of cocaine. His appeals in each case have now been merged.