Erling Haaland tells England why they are ‘lucky’ after watching close friend Jude Bellingham silence any critics with ‘world class’ World Cup display versus Norway

In the aftermath of England's hard-fought victory over Norway, Haaland was quick to put rivalry aside to laud the performance of his close friend and former Borussia Dortmund colleague, Bellingham. The Real Madrid star was the difference-maker on the night, netting his second consecutive brace to steer Thomas Tuchel’s side through to the final four.

Despite the disappointment of Norway's exit, Haaland recognised that Bellingham is currently operating at a level that few in world football can match. Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Haaland made his feelings clear about the calibre of the player England have at their disposal. “Real Madrid and England are lucky to have Jude Bellingham,” the Norwegian talisman admitted.