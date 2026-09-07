Will Enzo Maresca be a ‘successful Man City manager’? Bold prediction made by former Blues star as Pep Guardiola’s successor faces immediate trophy pressure

Asked if City’s new boss will face some uncomfortable questions if tangible success proves elusive, Hamann - speaking in association with ToonieBet - told GOAL: “Yes, I think he will face pressure. And the other thing is that it got to a stage for City that people just expect it.

“And even with the League Cup or the FA Cup, people say, ‘well, it's City and obviously they spend a lot of money and Pep is there’. But you can't take things for granted because there's another 20 teams, 19 teams in the Premier League that want to knock you off your perch.

“Obviously, in the cup competitions, it's a chance for the lower league teams or some of the teams lower in the division. It's not easy to win trophies. In years gone by, the League Cup was sometimes, for a lot of years, the League Cup was a cup where the second team or the second XI or the bench players played. But it's so hard to win trophies now.

“There was a cup game with Chelsea [against Luton]. Even [Xabi] Alonso, I looked at the line-up and I couldn't believe the line-up he picked because there were probably six, seven, eight of the starters in the Premier League. That's how serious they take it now, so you can't take it for granted.

“And if you follow a manager who's been so influential and for a lot of players, they have to thank him most. It's been fantastic stories. Obviously, there was the odd one like [Jack] Grealish or [Phil] Foden, who probably didn't benefit from Pep as much as they thought they would.”

Ex-City midfielder Hamann went on to say, with Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson acting as warning signs for the Etihad Stadium ownership group: “To follow Guardiola, sometimes it's nearly impossible.

“We've seen what happened in Arsenal with Wenger, we've seen what happened with Fergie at Manchester United. The managers coming after these guys found it really hard. Manchester United, to this day, they haven't found one. We're going back, what, 10 years now?

“Now we see Wenger was different than Arteta, but Arteta was on the verge of getting sacked probably two or three times. Now they've got the ship in order, they're successful. They're not playing well, but they're successful, they're efficient.

“I don't want to say he's on a hiding to nothing, but hugely, if you ask me now, will he be successful? Will he be a successful City manager? I strongly tend towards, unfortunately, no.”