Enzo Maresca warns Man City stars over unnecessary passes to Gianluigi Donnarumma after nervy Porto display

The Premier League side secured three points at the Estadio do Dragao thanks to a second-half brace from Erling Haaland, but the spotlight often strayed to the backline where the former AC Milan and PSG shot-stopper looked uncomfortable throughout the contest, nearly gifting the hosts a goal when a clearance struck William Gomes and trickled just wide. This followed another close call in a recent Premier League outing against Coventry City, where the ball almost slipped under his feet.

However, Maresca was quick to pivot the blame away from his goalkeeper and onto the outfield players for their decision-making in possession. "I think a few times tonight it's not a Gigio [Donnarumma] mistake, it's more for me the wrong decision to go back to Gigio," the City boss explained. "Sometimes we go back more than we need. We can go back to the keeper when we don't have another option, but the players need to find the other option."