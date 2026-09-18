Enzo Maresca reveals tactical experiment behind Floyd Samba's stunning Manchester City debut

City’s conveyor belt of talent continues to produce remarkable results, with Samba becoming the latest academy graduate to make an immediate impact on the senior stage. The 17-year-old grabbed the headlines at the Etihad Stadium, scoring in each half as City cruised to a 5-0 victory over Norwich. However, Maresca later revealed that Samba’s prolific performance came in a position the youngster had virtually never played before. The Italian tactician decided to deploy the teenager as a focal point in attack, moving him away from his traditional roles to lead the line as a number nine.

Maresca expressed his immense satisfaction with how the experiment unfolded on the pitch. "I’m satisfied not just for the two goals, but for the entire performance - he was good," Maresca told reporters. "He didn’t play many games as a No.9, but we tried him there in the last few days. I asked him in the last three or four days when I decided to play him as a nine - I asked him if he had played [that role] and he said he had never played there before."