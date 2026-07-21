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Enzo Fernandez releases emotional statement after red card in Argentina's World Cup final defeat to Spain
Red card proves costly
Argentina's bid to retain the World Cup ended in heartbreak as they suffered a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal after Fernandez was sent off deep into second-half stoppage time. Having already been booked for dissent by referee Slavko Vincic, Fernandez received a second yellow card following a late challenge on Pau Cubarsi. The midfielder then appeared to make an apology gesture to the Argentina fans as he left the pitch before venting his frustration by kicking a pitchside microphone on his way to the dressing room.
Heartfelt message to supporters
A day after the defeat, Fernandez shared an emotional message on Instagram for the Argentina supporters who had backed the team throughout the tournament. He wrote: "As time goes by, you understand that there's something much bigger than a result. For years, this group has represented us in the best way. They teach us that competing isn't just about winning, but about giving everything for the shirt and never giving up. Being part of this group that always showed its mettle, that competed at the highest level, and that defended these colors with pride, humility, and commitment is an honor."
Pride despite painful ending
The Chelsea star also thanked the supporters who followed Lionel Scaloni's side throughout the tournament, insisting their backing meant everything to the squad.
"I want to thank all the Argentine fans," he added. "Thank you for always being there, for supporting us in every match, for your affection, your unconditional support, and for making us feel like we're at home anywhere in the world."
Fernandez concluded: "Wearing my country's shirt is the greatest honor of my career, and I will continue to give my all every time I have the opportunity to defend it."
- Getty
FIFA investigates chaotic aftermath
The fallout from the final did not end with the final whistle, as FIFA launched an investigation into Argentina's conduct after the match, according to Standard. A brawl broke out as Spain celebrated their victory, with Nahuel Molina confronting Rodri, while Leandro Paredes threw punches at Eric Garcia and Gavi before wrestling the latter to the ground. The investigation now adds another layer to the disappointing ending for Argentina.
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