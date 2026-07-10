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England dealt Declan Rice illness worry as Three Lions fear bug could spread ahead of Norway showdown
Tuchel faces selection crisis
The internal mood within the England national camp is shrouded in deep anxiety after Rice missed a second consecutive training session ahead of Saturday's World Cup quarter-final clash against Norway. The 27-year-old midfielder has reportedly been struck down by a sickness bug, with the BBCclaiming his condition has been worsened by the illness alongside an existing neural issue in his hamstring and lower back.
The Three Lions' medical staff are now moving swiftly to isolate the situation to prevent a mass outbreak, while Tuchel must also monitor the fitness of Marc Guehi, who is nursing a hamstring injury.
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Odegaard downplays camp illness
Reports of a virus outbreak have not only hit the England camp but have also briefly swept through Norway's training base in the United States. Norway captain Martin Odegaard previously confirmed that several team members were feeling unwell due to drastic temperature changes.
The Arsenal midfielder stated: "Yeah it’s been a little bit. I think when you change temperature and air conditioning and all that, it’s normal. It’s nothing major to be honest. But yeah we’ve had a few people feeling a bit sick but nothing major and should be all good for Saturday."
Solbakken dismisses virus rumours
Despite his captain acknowledging minor health disruptions within the squad, Norway manager Stale Solbakken moved quickly to quell any media panic. Solbakken firmly insisted that the issue of a spreading illness among his players is merely a rumour, emphasising that every single member of his squad remains in peak condition and is ready for battle.
The 58-year-old coach added: "I think the illness is a rumour. The Odegaard who is sick is Martin’s uncle who’s a physio, he’s sick, it’s not Martin. So everything is fine, every player is fine, so there’s no sickness among the players. There’s one or there’s been one or two in the staff. At this moment, we are all ready to go."
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Miami showdown awaits England and Norway
This crucial fixture at the Miami Stadium will serve as a stern test for England's seven-match unbeaten streak. Tuchel can breathe a slight sigh of relief as Reece James has returned to full training to patch up the backline following Jarell Quansah's red card suspension. However, the English defence must remain on high alert to contain the sheer aggressiveness of Erling Haaland, who currently leads the Norwegian attack with seven goals in this tournament.
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