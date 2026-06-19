England miss Harry Maguire but reason for second snub explained as defensive ‘worry’ remains in bid for 2026 World Cup glory

Asked about the lack of a dominant voice in defence, which would help to keep that unit organised, former England full-back Mills - speaking on behalf of betTOM - told GOAL: “I think going into the tournament, the defensive situation was always going to be the worry - especially as you go deep into the tournament and you come up against better teams, some very, very good teams, in the latter stages. Trying to find that balance is never going to be easy, I think, with the squad that was picked.

“I was a little bit surprised by Stones and Konsa, that selection. I've said from day one, if Stones is fit, he plays, because I think he's exceptional. But I would have played him alongside Marc Guehi. They've not just played together at Manchester City, they know each other from Manchester City as well. They've trained together every day, they have an understanding, they've built that up.

“Reece James, I think he's a fantastic full-back and a great footballer. Left-back, Nico O'Reilly has done great for Manchester City, but my concern is he's better attacking than he is defensively at times, and he goes wandering into those areas. So, yes, I was surprised by the omission of Harry Maguire.

“When I look at the squad in general, defensively, at what stage do some of those players start for England? I'm not sure some of them do, unless there's six or seven injuries. Whereas Harry Maguire, you can bring on, you can play him in a back three if you need to. You can use him as a weapon up front.

“So, yes, one or two defensive concerns still. Fantastic second half, great performance in the second half, but I think there will be much stiffer challenges to come.”