England's World Cup 2026 squad: Who will the Three Lions select to end 60 years of hurt?

Harry Kane underperformed at the Euros and he's not the only high-profile player who might struggle to make the next major tournament

England's Euros dream died on Sunday, with Gareth Southgate's side suffering a second consecutive final defeat, this time losing 2-1 to Spain in Berlin. Consequently, the nation's agonising wait for a major title will drag on for at least another two years.

However, while it will take some time for England to come to terms with this latest heartbreak, will devastation soon give way to optimism? After all, the Three Lions managed to make it another tournament-decider without playing particularly well, meaning there remains the tantalising prospect of this relatively young squad peaking at the next World Cup - especially if they move on from Gareth Southgate and hire a more progressive manager.

So, which youngsters could be even better placed to end England's 60 years of hurt in 2026? And which veterans are likely to be moved on in the interim? Below, GOAL names its likely England squad for the next World Cup, provided they qualify of course...