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Endrick wanted by Roma as Serie A side hope to partner Real Madrid forward with Alejandro Garnacho or Crysencio Summerville
Roma push for Endrick loan
According to Italian outlet Il Messaggero, Roma are actively exploring a loan deal for Real Madrid forward Endrick. Gasperini wants a reliable backup for Donyell Malen, who recently signed a long-term contract with the club this summer. Artem Dovbyk does not fit Gasperini's plans, prompting the Serie A side to target the Brazilian.
Endrick recently returned to Spain following a loan spell at Lyon, scoring eight goals in 21 appearances. Since joining Madrid in July 2024, he has managed seven goals in 40 matches. Roma believe that former manager Jose Mourinho, currently in charge of Madrid, can provide a crucial assist in convincing the youngster to move to Italy.
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Summerville emerges as primary target
Alongside their pursuit of Endrick, Roma have made significant progress regarding Summerville. Sporting director Tony D'Amico met with the player's representatives yesterday to discuss a potential transfer. Summerville joined West Ham for €29.3m in August 2024 after an impressive spell at Leeds.
Since his move to London, he has scored eight times in 56 appearances, with his current contract expiring in June 2029. Negotiations were previously difficult, but the attacker has softened his wage demands. Roma refuse to break their salary cap of €4m per season and will not submit bids exceeding €40m, but they remain confident after positive initial talks.
Chelsea reject Garnacho opening bid
If a deal for Summerville collapses, Roma have identified Alejandro Garnacho as a premium alternative. The club have already approached Chelsea with a proposal for the Argentine, who is contracted until June 2032. Garnacho moved to Stamford Bridge in August 2025 for €46.2m after starring for Man Utd, where he registered 26 goals in 144 matches.
He has since made 43 appearances for Chelsea, scoring eight goals. Roma submitted an initial offer featuring a €5m loan fee with an obligation to buy for €35m if specific conditions are met. However, the Blues rejected this opening bid. Meanwhile, Roma have also offered €30m plus a 10 percent sell-on clause for Strasbourg winger Diego Moreira.
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What next for Roma?
Roma have definitively shifted gears and must now wait for a final answer from Summerville before officially bidding. Simultaneously, the club will continue to evaluate the feasibility of bringing Endrick to Italy. With pre-season friendlies fast approaching, Gasperini hopes to see his new attacking reinforcements secured quickly to finalise his tactical preparations alongside Malen.
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