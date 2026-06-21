Endrick explains relationship with Carlo Ancelotti as hilarious memes sweep social media - with Real Madrid wonderkid stuck on the bench with Brazil at 2026 World Cup

Speaking after the Haiti match, Endrick was quick to shut down any talk of a conflict. "I spent a year with him at Real Madrid, thank God I was able to play a lot of games. Regardless of whether it was five, ten, or 15 minutes, I was able to be with him at Real Madrid. He knows what I do when I come on, I give my all for the team and he knows that very well, it's no different here with the national team," the striker said.

He continued by emphasising that the team's needs come before personal glory. "He's a great coach, he's got a good head on his shoulders. I thank God that he's here, because he's a great coach. He's not going to do what's best for Endrick, he's not going to do what's best for the fans, he's going to do what's best for the team. He knows very well how I can help the team. I'm very grateful for the support from all the fans. Seeing what the fans do for me in the stadium is wonderful, I'm very grateful. I hope to contribute on the field," he added.