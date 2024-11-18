'It's been a year of surprise' - Even with a squad missing key components, USWNT coach Emma Hayes wants to maintain momentum vs England, Netherlands

Hayes is embracing the challenge, including a 24-member squad that features some new names, along with some major absentees

It's been just more than a year since Emma Hayes was named manager of the U.S. Women's national team. Taking over in advance of the Olympics, she led the squad to a gold medal in Paris, is unbeaten in 13 matches and won the Ballon d'Or award as the 2024 women's head coach of the year. Hayes and the U.S. have two matches remaining this year - international friendlies against England and the Netherlands, both of which are on the road.

Hayes is embracing the challenge, especially with a 24-member squad announced Monday that features some new names, along with some major absentees. The likes of Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson will miss out on the camp with minor injuries, while newcomers Ally Sentnor and Phallon Tullis-Joyce both arrive - and are seeking immediate opportunities.

And Hayes is clearly loving every moment of it.

"I've been so impressed with it by the players, as people, as learners, as committed," Hayes said at a news conference Monday. "I knew that it was a big thing to play for the U.S. women's national team. I knew it, but I didn't realize how big it was for these players. And I say that because the love they feel putting on the crest like gives me such purpose every day.

"And I'm really enjoying being part of the team, beyond just coaching the WNT. It's been a year of surprise, but massive enjoyment. And I'm looking forward to everything going forward, including this roster and including developing some more players this camp."

The team is set to travel to England to prepare for the matches, which include a homecoming of sorts for Hayes in a friendly against England at Wembley on Nov. 30, and then a game against the Netherlands on Dec. 3 at Den Haag Stadium. The England match comes two days after Thanksgiving in the U.S., and Hayes noted that the squad will have a traditional American Thanksgiving celebration - with an English twist on desserts.

