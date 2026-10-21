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‘Eighty per cent of Spurs fans thought they would draw that game’ - Gus Poyet knows the Tottenham mentality & views them as outsiders for European qualification
Back-to-back 17th-placed finishes for Tottenham
It took seven outings to get that first three-point haul on the board, with another stumble out of the blocks being endured. Big money was spent in the last transfer window in a bid to address recent struggles and re-establish forward momentum.
After enduring back-to-back 17th-placed finishes, with relegation fears looming large at various intervals, Tottenham are desperate to restore their standing among the fabled ‘Big Six’.
De Zerbi steered them to safety last season, with the enigmatic Italian considered to be the perfect character to raise performance levels. He is a demanding coach and expects everybody to buy into his way of thinking.
For a while, it appeared as though rot had set in that even the ex-Brighton boss would struggle to shift. Spurs supporters have grown accustomed to seeing their team fluff lines as a collective.
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Davies calmed nerves with late goal against Coventry
A first-half lead, handed to them by James Maddison, was surrendered against Coventry within four minutes of the restart. Omar Marmoush fired the hosts back in front at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but nerves continued to jangle.
Poyet is not convinced that many of those inside a stunning venue expected that winning feeling to return - with Ben Davies ultimately settling the contest in the 96th minute when he fired a shot through the hands of Sky Blues goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.
Can Spurs become European contenders this season?
Asked if Spurs, who are only six points adrift of Liverpool in fifth, can kick on from there and force their way into the European qualification picture, Poyet - who was speaking in association with Gambling.com, the go-to source for casino sites - told GOAL: “I think it's too early. I wouldn't commit to that.
“I think Spurs this year need to have a recovery season to get in the top half of the table, getting the identity from Roberto de Zerbi, getting stronger mentally as a group, not thinking always about the possibility of losing and going to the pitch thinking of the possibility of winning. So it's a transition year.
“But obviously, with the money they spent, they need to be in the top 10 and if it's possible getting a European competition. But I wouldn't force from what happened in the last two years and the way they started this season to go now to top six or whatever. No, for me, I'm trying to be realistic. I'm always realistic and I try to be fair.
“In the beginning of the season, it was difficult to predict because OK, they spent a lot, they've got a very good coach and you would think, maybe. But then after seeing the first few games, even looking against Coventry, last 10 minutes, when they were winning 2-1, I would say to you, because I know the Spurs fans, 80% of the stadium was thinking, ‘we're going to draw this game. 100%’. You can feel it.
“So when Davies scored somehow, because I don't understand how he scored, it was like, ‘oh, thank you very much’. So they need to get rid of that and Coventry was the first step, which is important.”
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Tottenham fixtures 2026-27: Three games before next break
Spurs have clambered out of the drop zone and up to 17th in the table. There is clearly still a lot of work for De Zerbi and Co to complete, but a feel-good factor of sorts has been brought back to one half of north London.
The challenge now is to deliver on a more consistent basis, with three more fixtures carrying Tottenham into the November international break. They will see a meeting with old adversaries Chelsea taken in at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, before then playing host to Crystal Palace and heading to Elland Road for a clash with Leeds.
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