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Eder Militao hands Real Madrid major boost as Brazil defender finally returns to full training after 195 days out
A long-awaited return for Militao
Militao has officially returned to group training with Madrid this Monday. The Brazilian central defender has been out of action since April, missing the start of the current campaign entirely due to a persistent muscle injury.
Los Blancos confirmed the positive news by publishing a photograph of the 28-year-old running on the training pitch. After 195 days on the treatment table, the former FC Porto man is finally taking significant steps toward a competitive comeback.
His return serves as a welcome development for the club. However, staff members remain fully aware of the challenging physical journey the defender has endured over recent seasons.
Three years of injury nightmares
Militao has suffered a devastating run of severe injuries over the past three years. The Brazilian has been the victim of two separate cruciate ligament ruptures, sidelining him from August 2023 to March 2024, and again from November 2024 to June 2025.
Just as he looked to rebuild his fitness, he suffered a relapse of a muscular issue last April. This string of serious setbacks means the defender has not stepped onto a pitch for a competitive fixture in over six months.
Given the severity and frequency of these physical problems, concerns remain regarding his long-term prospects. There are genuine fears that the 28-year-old could struggle to recapture the elite form he previously displayed.
Mourinho adopts a cautious approach
Despite the excitement surrounding his return to the grass, Madrid are taking zero risks, as per Mundo Deportivo. Manager Jose Mourinho and his medical staff will enforce absolute prudence as they monitor Militao's physical responses in training.
The medical team is well aware that rushing the defender back into high-intensity matches could prove disastrous. Consequently, his integration into regular first-team sessions will be gradual and meticulously planned.
This careful strategy aims to protect the player from another devastating relapse. The technical staff understands that a fully fit Militao requires time, patience, and a sensible schedule.
- AFP
Madrid target response in Liga return
Madrid will return to domestic action on Saturday, October 10, when they host Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu on matchday eight of Liga. Mourinho sees his side currently sitting in fourth place in the Spanish top flight, trailing league leaders Barcelona by six points.
While Militao may not be rushed straight back into starting contention, his return to group sessions offers a timely defensive boost as Madrid aim to shorten the gap at the summit.
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