EA Sports FC 25: Full list of stadiums in the game

The game showcases over 120 football stadiums across the world.

It will not be long before the brand-new EA Sports FC 25 is set for a worldwide release on September 27, 2024. The 7-day early access has been thrown open from Friday, September 20.

Apart from the latest features and multiple game modes to pick from, EA Sports has included more than 120 authentic football stadiums from across the world in their new video game.

Buenos Aires’ Mas Monumental (River Plate), Rotterdam’s De Kuip (Feyenoord), Lisbon’s Estadio Jose Alvalade (Sporting CP), Istanbul’s RAMS Park (Galatasaray) and Ulker Stadyumu (Fenerbahce) are among the TEN new stadiums.

EA Sports further stated that "Other stadiums will see meaningful reconstructions following completion of their real-world renovation works, including Real Madrid’s Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Villarreal CF’s Estadio de la Ceramica, and Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park."

Here, GOAL takes a look at the full list of stadiums in EA Sports FC 25.