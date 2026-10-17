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Shock return! Everton legend Duncan Ferguson set for extraordinary managerial comeback with Irish League side Glentoran
Goodison hero accepts BetMcLean dugout
According to the Belfast Telegraph, the 54-year-old tactician is poised to take the reins at the BetMcLean Oval to end their prolonged silverware drought. The former Toffees striker has been unattached since ending a 13-month spell at Inverness Caledonian Thistle in October 2024. His appointment concludes a thorough recruitment process sparked by Declan Devine vacating the position in September.
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Vacancy attracts elite coaching figures
The same report notes that Glentoran never officially advertised the managerial vacancy following Devine's departure, having initially considered options like Jim Magilton and Ian Baraclough.
However, applications quickly arrived from all corners of the football world as word spread, with club owner Pour highlighting the extraordinary response that landed on his desk: "There has been so much interest in the job and we did not advertise this position at all. After Deccy (Devine) left and word got out from there we were inundated with applications and agents calling us and ex-players calling us," he explained.
"Very quickly we had lots of CVs sent to us and while some were okay many were from amazing highly qualified managers."
Continental pedigree highlights immense stature
It is further understood that high-profile figures from across Europe, including former Rangers forward Peter Lovenkrands, registered their interest before Pour successfully convinced Ferguson to step into the dugout.
The owner stressed that the calibre of applicants underlines the club's enduring appeal: "These are people used to playing in leagues like the Premier League in England, in the Premiership in Scotland and the top division in Denmark," he added.
"We did wonder if they really wanted to come to our league but they really wanted it. I believe the interest in the job from so many highly qualified people shows the size and appeal of Glentoran and just how big a football club we are."
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Championship quest demands immediate silverware
Following an unbeaten spell under interim duo Paddy McCourt and Tim McCann, Ferguson immediately faces the challenge of turning the side into genuine title contenders. The East Belfast club have endured a title drought since 2009, having agonisingly missed out on silverware on the final day of last season. Implementing his high-intensity philosophy quickly will be essential to bridging the 14-point gap with league leaders Coleraine.
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