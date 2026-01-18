Senegal win 2025 AFCON after incredible Morocco implosion as Brahim Diaz made to pay for horror Panenka penalty - but ugly protests and clashes between players and staff overshadow final
Tense first half ended goalless
Senegal are the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions after beating Morocco 1-0 after extra time at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday. The match started at a high tempo that befits a continental final, and in the sixth minute, a goal was almost registered.
Senegal's Gueye jumped highest to meet a well-delivered corner, but his effort was stopped by Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.
The AFCON hosts then had a chance to break the deadlock in the 14th minute, but Ismael Saibari put his shot wide from just outside the box.
Morocco survived a swift counterattack by the Lions of Teranga in the 38th minute; Iliman Ndiaye latched onto a cross-field ball on the right wing and found himself in a one-on-one situation with Bounou. The experienced Morocco shot-stopper spread himself in front of Ndiaye and denied the Senegal forward with an outstretched leg, ensuring the two teams went in at the break level at 0-0.
Chances blow and goal disallowed
The second half began in cagey fashion, until Diaz delivered a precise pass into the box for Ayoub El Kaabi. Although he had a clear view of the goal, he sliced his effort just wide.
Another big chance for the Atlas Lions came three minutes after the hour mark; Abde Ezzalzouli latched onto a cross into the box and fired over the bar. It was a promising chance for Morocco, and the Betis forward should have done better than he did.
Senegal duo El Hadji Malick Diouf and Morocco's Neil El Aynaoui collided as they vied for an aerial ball in the 74th minute, and both needed medical attention thereafter. The game was delayed for over three minutes, and after the medical intervention, both continued to play.
Another chance for 2004 finalists Morocco came in the 81st minute, and again Ezzalzouli was unable to deliver. The 24-year-old forward, from a promising position and unmarked, fired his shot directly towards Senegal stopper Edouard Mendy, who made a good save.
In the third minute of added time, Senegal scored through Abdoulaye Seck, but the goal was ruled out due to an infringement in the build-up. The Lions of Teranga protested strongly, but referee Jean-Jacques Ndala stood by his decision.
Penalty drama
Moments after the referee ruled out Senegal's goal, he awarded Morocco a penalty. Ndala did not initially point to the spot after Diaz fell down inside the box under contact from Senegal defender El Hadi Malick Diouf, but the VAR asked him to check the incident pitchside. After watching it back on the monitor, Ndala pointed to the spot, sparking pandemonium.
Senegal manager Pape Thiaw told his players to go back to the dressing room in protest, though Sadio Mane tried to convince them to stay and carry on with the game. While the players were off the field, fighting broke out in the Senegal section of the crowd inside the sold-out Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium. A steward was reportedly injured in the chaotic scenes and had to be carried from the pitch.
The protest saw the game delayed for over 15 minutes before Senegal finally re-emerged from the dressing room and Morocco took their penalty.
After a tense, prolonged moment that made the continent hold its breath, the battle was down to two men, Diaz vs Mendy, and it was the former Chelsea keeper who emerged as the victor. Diaz inexplicably attempted a Panenka chip, which floated straight into Mendy's arms.
The game went to extra time, and it didn't take long for Senegal to make Diaz pay. Gueye rifled an unstoppable short into the top right corner of the net after driving towards the edge of the box to open the scoring. Diaz was subbed shortly after, and looked visibly emotional after taking his spot on the Morocco bench. Senegal ultimately held on to lift their second AFCON title.
The MVP
Gueye stepped up at the hero with the winning goal in a tense encounter in Rabat in front of a hugely partisan crowd. The Villarreal man's spectacular goal will be remembered for generations, especially under the circumstances it was won under.
Mendy will be remembered as a national hero, too, while Mane deserves special mention for his actions before Diaz's penalty, as he talked sense into his team-mates at a time when it looked like the game might be abandoned.
The big loser
Diaz had a chance to seal it for Morocco, but his penalty attempt was absolutely abysmal and will no doubt keep him awake at night for some time.
That was the moment that the North Africans came so close to becoming champions, but nerves clearly got the better of the Real Madrid forward, who had been arguably the tournament's best player up to that point.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐