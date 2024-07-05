Manchester City FFPGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

‘Drag on for another two seasons’ – Why Man City’s 115-charge FFP case could hit 2026 as Premier League giants fight against fines, relegation or any other punishment

Manchester CityPremier League

Manchester City’s 115-charge Financial Fair Play (FFP) case could “drag on for another two seasons”, according to Everton’s former CEO Keith Wyness.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Premier League giants charged in 2023
  • Case is still waiting to be heard
  • Blues have opened their own legal case
Article continues below