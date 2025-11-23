Donald Trump's associate admits she 'didn't recognise' Cristiano Ronaldo during White House visit in social media post praising CR7's 'kindness and humility'

The visit to the White House marked Ronaldo's first public trip to America since a 2017 sexual assault accusation by a teacher, which the Portuguese striker denies. Kathryn Mayorga claims the forward raped her in a hotel room in 2009 in an interview to German publication Der Spiegel and had reportedly reached an out-of-court settlement in 2010.

Since the claims were made, Ronaldo hasn't been involved in any exhibition games in the US involving former sides Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United, nor current team Al-Nassr.

The allegation was thrown back into the spotlight last week when Portugal booked their place at the 2026 World Cup as a Ronaldo-less Selecao booked their spot at next summer's competition with a resounding 9-1 win over Armenia. Ronaldo was suspended for the final World Cup qualifier following his dismissal in Portugal's 2-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland, a red card that means he'll miss his nation's first group stage game at the showpiece event.

Portugal, meanwhile, are scheduled to play USA in a friendly on the other side of the Atlantic in March, a match in which Ronaldo is expected to be involved.

However, despite Ronaldo's reputation, Trump's Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins, has revealed how impressed she was by the Portugal captain, even though she had no idea who he was.